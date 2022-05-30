Bedroom Credibility: 10 sensual Ghanaian songs you can play during sex

Putting on some music while you get 'some' can conceal the squeaky sound or the intense moans of any people nearby, pump you up or relax you, and give you a tempo to move your bodies too.

We’ve assembled an assortment of seductive music that is also very diverse, from old-school naughty jams to our local Ghanaian soothing highlife music with the many sexual innuendoes that thoughts on your mind.

Here are your 10 sensual Ghanaian songs that you can update your sex playlist with.

1.Daddy Lumba ft. Atea Tina (Pony)

You should hear Atea Tina's airlike vocals on the naughty lyrics of Daddy Lumba's Pony song. Thank me later after your 4th round.

2.Kojo Antwi (Pour some sugar on me)

Make foreplay better and adventurous with Kojo Antwi's 'pour some sugar on me' as he deftly walks us through some lectures for the ultimate oral sex.

3.Kwabena Kwabena ft.Samini (Adult Music)

Take sex a notch higher with Kwabena Kwabena's Adult music with it fast tempo and let out your energies with this 'naughty' tune. Just a eads up, you might sweat profusely.

4.Efya (A moment notice)

We all know how vocally excellent Efya is, right? So just imagine Efya sexualizing a ballad. Yes, you guess is as right as mine.

5.Mzbel (Wosome)

For ladies who find it difficult to communicate during sex should sought to this songs. It incites the dirty talk culture and will get you saying all the naughty things.

6.Sarkodie ft King Promise (Anadwo)

Set the mood with this classic piece by Sarkodie ft King Promise. Light some candles and throw some red petals on the bed for that intimate moment with this song.

8.Akwaboah (I love you)

Have an unforgettable sex experience with this timeless slow jam by the ladies man himself, Akwaboah. This song make hits different if played during sex with that special someone as suppose to a fling.

9.Irene Logan ( My mind dey)

Let me just simplify this, 'MY Mind Dey' is for an 'all night' kind of sex. Yes marathon sex and not sprint.

10.Stonebwoy (Pull Up)