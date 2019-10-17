Sleepover doesn’t necessarily mean you are spending the night at your boyfriend’s house. Sometimes, to get work things done or plan and strategy for a new project, one has to sacrifice and sleepover at a friend’s place.

Also, when a friend is getting married or recuperating or needs help with renovating of a new place, sleeping over strengthen the relationship as you help to get things done quickly.

If you have a pending sleepover this weekend, these are the things you have to pack for any enjoyable stay.

A collection of sexy underwear

Whether you are sleeping over at your boyfriend, female friend or relative’s home, you have to pack up sexy bra and panty, a stunning nightie and shapewear for a date night.

Denim jeans & matching top

You can’t go wrong with a pair and denim jeans and a crop top or a stylish African print top. Most importantly, it doesn’t take up much space in the bag.

Stylish sneakers

The sneakers trend has come to stay. You can pair sneakers with anything from a suit to gowns or jeans.

Wipes

Personal hygiene is always key. You can use the wipe to clean your makeup, dirty shoes and hands after eating.

Makeup bag

If you can step out without makeup then you will need a few items in your makeup kit to enhance your beauty.

First aid kit

A pack of paracetamol and a colodium capsule always come in handy

A little black dress

This is a must-have wardrobe staple. A little black dress is perfect apparel you need just in case you stay over for another night.

Hygiene kit

Nature is very unpredictable. Always carry a sanitary pad and a clean panty. Also take a face towel , toothbrush and paste and form or sponge for bathing.

Waist bag

Waist bags are gradually becoming a great fashion accessory. It can also be used as a substitute for belts.

Non-Whatsapp phone

It is always advisable to have an extra phone with a strong battery for receiving and sending money in case you find yourself in an area where there is no atm or its out of service. It can also be used to make calls when WhatsApp phone is off.