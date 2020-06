Early Thursday, June 4, 2020, Pulse.com.gh reported the sudden demise of Kwadwo Wiafe, a popular Ghanaian wedding MC and radio presenter with the Despite Media group.

He was the MC of the popular affluent Kency 2020 wedding that saw Kennedy Osei, son of Osei Kwame Despite, marrying Tracy.

Aside from that, he has featured as MC in most popular weddings in the country.

Here are some videos of Kwadwo doing what he was best at and we will forever miss him.