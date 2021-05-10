RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

10 trending Agbada outfit ideas for grooms-to-be

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

The groom’s wear for the wedding is equally important as the bride's, and so much attention needs to be given to that too.

Bride and groom
Bride and groom Pulse Ghana

Wedding is the most important event in everyone’s life. This is the reason women want to make it more special with their elegant attire.

Recommended articles

Everyone wants to make it unique by including different types of unique things like attire, luxuries amongst others.

Usually, more attention is given to the bride’s gown than the groom’s outfit. But the groom’s wear for the day is equally important, and so much attention needs to be given to that too.

While you choose which one will fit you, the quality, style and size cannot be overlooked.

Usually, men choose Kaftan or Agbada or even wrapped Kente outfit for the traditional married.

Today, we want to get you inspired with all the stunning Agbada outfits men wear at their traditional wedding.

They either wear white apparel with a touch of their wife’s Kente or go for the colour for the occasion.

If you are a groom-to-be, here are some Agbada ideas for your big day.

Check photos below:

Groom
Groom Pulse Ghana
Bride and groom
Bride and groom Pulse Ghana
Bride and groom
Bride and groom Pulse Ghana
Bride and groom
Bride and groom Pulse Ghana
Bride and groom
Bride and groom Pulse Ghana
Bride and groom
Bride and groom Pulse Ghana
Bride and groom
Bride and groom Pulse Ghana
Bride and groom
Bride and groom Pulse Ghana
Bride and groom
Bride and groom Pulse Ghana
Bride and groom
Bride and groom Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]