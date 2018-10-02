3 reasons you need to take a break from dating

news

Read up to the end of this article to discover top reasons to take a break from dating and why it is absolutely necessary and is the sanest thing you can do for yourself at this point.

Reconnect With Yourself

Some partner spends all their day thinking about how to please their significant other.

There are even moments when you base your self-worth on how well he treats you – and this is a big no-no. You can't let any guy, no matter how great of a catch he is, decimate your self-worth and dignity.

It’s time to stay away from dating and refocus your life.

Reconnect with your friends

Some partners are very possessive. The fear of losing you drive them to spend more time with you. Constant communication and weekly visits at home. You can go anywhere without them. You end up neglecting all your best friends and their companionship.

Singledom gives you the opportunity to hang out with anyone at any time and chat freely with anyone.

Dating is expensive

Dating can be really expensive even for the ladies too. The least amount you can spend at any eatery is GHC100 before you add the uber fare, ice cream and kelewele for the younger siblings at home.

During holidays, some couples travel to explore in other regions or do fun things together like couple’s massage or go shopping. During their birthdays, you have to extraordinary things for them. Being single saves you a lot of money while pampering yourself at the same time.