Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

3 reasons you need to take a break from dating


Dating Tips 3 reasons you need to take a break from dating

Exhausted with the dating scene and wanna take a time out?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Happy woman play

Happy woman

Read up to the end of this article to discover top reasons to take a break from dating and why it is absolutely necessary and is the sanest thing you can do for yourself at this point.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians discuss buying a birthday gift for their ex

  • Reconnect With Yourself

Some partner spends all their day thinking about how to please their significant other.

There are even moments when you base your self-worth on how well he treats you – and this is a big no-no. You can't let any guy, no matter how great of a catch he is, decimate your self-worth and dignity.

It’s time to stay away from dating and refocus your life.

  • Reconnect with your friends

Some partners are very possessive. The fear of losing you drive them to spend more time with you. Constant communication and weekly visits at home. You can go anywhere without them. You end up neglecting all your best friends and their companionship.

Singledom gives you the opportunity to hang out with anyone at any time and chat freely with anyone.

READ ALSO:4 very key duties of a maid of honour you should know

  • Dating is expensive

Dating can be really expensive even for the ladies too. The least amount you can spend at any eatery is GHC100 before you add the uber fare, ice cream and kelewele for the younger siblings at home.

During holidays, some couples travel to explore in other regions or do fun things together like couple’s massage or go shopping. During their birthdays, you have to extraordinary things for them. Being single saves you a lot of money while pampering yourself at the same time.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Weddings: 7 things to consider when choosing your bridesmaids Weddings 7 things to consider when choosing your bridesmaids
Married in Naija: Why do wives let off cheating husbands so easily? Married in Naija Why do wives let off cheating husbands so easily?
Relationship Talk With Bukky: He's a terrible guy but great at sex; how do you deal with this confusion? Relationship Talk With Bukky He's a terrible guy but great at sex; how do you deal with this confusion?
Dating Tips: 4 signs that he is interested in you for the wrong reasons Dating Tips 4 signs that he is interested in you for the wrong reasons
Twitter Reactions: Ladies are getting pregnant on social media after watching this video Twitter Reactions Ladies are getting pregnant on social media after watching this video
Dating Tips: 7 signs your boyfriend doesn't love you Dating Tips 7 signs your boyfriend doesn't love you

Recommended Videos

Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodt Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodt
Lifestyle Tips: Common sexual insecurities and how to fight them Lifestyle Tips Common sexual insecurities and how to fight them
Lifestyle & Relationships: 4 things you should never do in a relationship Lifestyle & Relationships 4 things you should never do in a relationship



Top Articles

1 Dating Tips 4 signs that he is interested in you for the wrong reasonsbullet
2 Weddings 7 things to consider when choosing your bridesmaidsbullet
3 Twitter Reactions Ladies are getting pregnant on social media after...bullet
4 Dating Tips 7 signs your boyfriend doesn't love youbullet
5 Relationship Talk With Bukky He's a terrible guy but great at...bullet
6 Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your...bullet
7 Relationship tips 6 clear signs you are in love with the...bullet
8 Married in Naija Why do wives let off cheating husbands so...bullet
9 For Guys 5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazybullet
10 Introverts 8 things you should never say to an introvertbullet

Related Articles

Dating Tips 4 signs that he is interested in you for the wrong reasons
Relationship Tips 5 signs your partner has lost interest in you
Relationship Tips 5 ways to tell if you are addicted to your partner
Social media Tips on how to initiate a conversation with an online crush
Celebrity Wedding Check out photos from Ghanaian actor, Eddie Nartey's traditional wedding
Weddings 7 things to consider when choosing your bridesmaids

Top Videos

1 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
2 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
3 Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodtbullet
4 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
5 Relationship Tips 4 ways to turn down a guy without sounding...bullet
6 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
7 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl deserves...bullet
8 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
9 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
10 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet

Relationships & Weddings

Relationship tips 5 clear signs that your boyfriend is in love with his ex
Honeymoon 7 tips on how to plan an affordable honeymoon
Beautiful Ghanaian bride
Marriage Tips 4 very key duties of a maid of honour you should know
Everyone has a list of things they can't bear to have in a partner.
Love & Dating Why you should never ignore red flags in your relationship
X
Advertisement