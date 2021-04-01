Here are 3 signs that you’re in a rebound relationship

1. They’re with you, but still obsessed with the ex

If he or she won’t keep shut about the ex, or seems so intent on making that ex jealous in all distant and proximate manners imaginable, chances are that they haven’t gotten over that person and you are just a stopgap, or worse, they’re trying to get to that person with you.

How would you know this? They are either oversharing about the young relationship, over eager to make everyone know they are happy and fulfilled with you even though it’s been only a while. You may also find them acting with you as if you’re a long-term couple even though you just started dating.

ALSO READ: 5 things you need to know about rebound relationships