3 signs that you’re in a rebound relationship

Latest Ghanaian Relationship Advice & Dating Tips | Pulse Ghana
A rebound relationship is the type that happens when someone who has just had a [bad] breakup decides to jump right into another one.
Photo: Bustle Digital Group
We can all agree that trying to drown out memories of an ex by getting a next is not a bright idea, and no one really wants to feel like ‘a substitute’ or a ‘stopgap solution’ rather than the choice.
So how would you know if someone is trying to use you as a rebound?
If he or she won’t keep shut about the ex, or seems so intent on making that ex jealous in all distant and proximate manners imaginable, chances are that they haven’t gotten over that person and you are just a stopgap, or worse, they’re trying to get to that person with you.
How would you know this? They are either oversharing about the young relationship, over eager to make everyone know they are happy and fulfilled with you even though it’s been only a while. You may also find them acting with you as if you’re a long-term couple even though you just started dating.
There may be nothing wrong with casual sex in your estimation, still, that would only make sense if you are both open and upfront about that being the thing you both want.
But if you’re trying to make a relationship work and your partner is only in it for the sexual distraction, that could be a problem. And if that is what your relationship feels like with your partner, you probably should be worried.
According to Men's Health, new relationships are all about exploration — you’re learning as much as you can about this person who’s suddenly so important in your life. So, if your new partner is holding back, if they seem vulnerable and unsure, or you feel like they’re putting on a fake smile but not really letting you get to know them, then that could be a sign of rebound. “She’s not giving you deep, sincere eye-contact and feels like she’s not fully present,” Allison says. “She seems overly into you, spends a lot of time with you, but doesn’t seem to be her authentic self or ever ‘let you inside’, or go deep with you.”
