3 things that lead to sexual frustration in your relationship

Without that, sexual frustration could set in and disrupt the balance and harmony between the couples.

In order that this disruption does not happen in your relationship, here are three things you need to know and practice.

Do what your partner likes

Sexual frustration is easy to get when a partner refuses to do what the other likes. The thing about sex is that one size does not fit all. And what pleases one woman won’t necessarily please another woman. The same thing goes for men.

The key to sexual satisfaction between partners is for each person to learn the unique things that heighten the pleasure for the other, and to be sensitive enough to do them. Pleasing your partner has to be an intentional act and learning about their needs and fantasies is one of the ways to make it happen.

Do it how they like it

It is one thing to learn what a partner likes, it is another thing to learn to do it the way they like it done. If your partner loves slow kisses, indulge them and kiss them in the manner they like.

Without that, you may never be able to satisfy them, and of what use is sex without satisfaction? That in itself could be the most frustrating ever.

Stay exclusive

One other thing that could result in sexual frustration for your partner is your inability to stay with them only.