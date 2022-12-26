3 viral Ghanaian weddings that took over the internet in 2022

As each year passes by, people are growing, therefore, there’s the need to settle down to make a family.

Interestingly their weddings tend to make news more and we honestly love all the buzz that comes with it.

Until the popular #Kency2020 wedding took over the entire country, we subsequently witnessed weddings that showed off real opulence and flamboyance.

Although the couple were not celebrities or famous people, their weddings made them famous and the talk of town.

This list features Ghanaians whose weddings took over the internet over the years and have made them popular.

#TheJonesBond22 - Kojo Jones and Raychel's wedding

Obviously, the marriage ceremony of the businessman with the hashtag #thejonesbond2022 was one of 2022's biggest weddings just like that of Despite's son's wedding in 2020 and that of the Adinkra Pie CEO's wedding with Anita in 2021.

Opulence and flamboyance bathed the ceremony which became a trending discussion on social media as netizens couldn't stop talking about the extravaganza displayed.

The wedding hashtagged #TheJonesBond22 courted attention Tuesday, March 22, 2022, after Kojo Jones paraded a long convoy of luxury cars to the Ashanti Region for his wedding.

In attendance are various celebrities and personalities from across the country.

#TheAyyrianXperience - Cyprian Ed and Ama Ayeribi's wedding

The wedding of Ama and Cyprian was undoubtedly one of Ghana’s costliest weddings in 2022. 5 parties, 8 outfit changes, 10 wedding cakes, logo customized souvenirs, and a celebration of love. The Ayyrian Xperience wedding between model, Ama Ayeribi and Tech/real estate guru, Cyprian Ed is the most-talked-about wedding in town currently.

The white wedding followed on Saturday, June 4, 2022, n the Western Region where guests travelled on a chartered flight to the Maaha Beach Resort. The couple booked all rooms at the Maaha Resort to ensure their guests can celebrate with them all weekend.

Guests were welcomed with customized coconut drinks, kente sash, and finger foods. An indoor arrival dinner was hosted where the couple moved from table to table with Brazilian masquerades greeting their guests. Changing into another outfit and customized slippers, guests moved to a well-designed setup for an all-white pre-wedding party. The couple exchanged vows in gorgeous outfits that were stunning.

Famed Valerie Lawson and Steve Austin

Award-winning celebrity makeup artist, popularly known as Mzl4wson tied to knot with the love of her life whose name popped up as Kojo Steve Austin.

The wedding hashtagged #makeup4losttime took place at a private venue in Accra.

Definitely an unconventional bride, Valerie's traditional and white wedding took place on Monday, April 11, 2022, and Thursday, April 14, 2022, respectively.

