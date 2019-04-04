When you meet that wonderful new guy, there is a tendency to eagerly and speedily become too attached. That over-excitement is forgivable, really, as it happens to even the best of us.

But at some point you need to draw the line and exercise caution instead of just going with the strong, dangerous flow.

So where exactly do you draw the line without falling back too much to the point of giving off a vibe of disinterest?

The three tips below explain how to know that you're moving a little too fast with some you're seeing.

1. Are you building friendship?

It is often said that the best relationships begin with friendship. So before you ride too far on those whirlwind emotions, you need to slow down and ask yourself if you are even friends with this person yet.

When that rush of excitement peters out, and really, it will at some point, what will you have left?

If you haven’t built a great level of friendship yet, you need to stall, take a step back and build a sturdy foundation of friendship before taking it to the next level.

2. Do you trust him?

Or rather, have you seen enough to conclude that he or she is someone deserving of your trust?

Trust does not come as a result of great sex, few interesting dates or steamy midnight conversations.

You need time to build trust so give yourself time. You need enough time to judge their character and trustworthiness.

Don’t get too carried away and neglect to pay attention to this.

3. What's your guts saying?

If something about the whole affair feels off and you feel some sense of discomfort about the whole thing, you might want to take a chill pill and move less rapidly.

If you ever find yourself in any of these three situations, it does not mean that the guy or babe is bad, or that nothing good can come out of the relationship, you only need to move at a more reasonable pace.

You know when you drive a car at a speed too fast, you’ll likely not see a dangerous ditch before it’s too late.

The same can be said of your relationship. Intentionally reining in the momentum of the relationship could be the difference between avoiding a major heartbreak and getting broken beyond repair.