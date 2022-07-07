4 Ghanaian couples who got popular from their luxurious weddings

The buzz and glamour surrounding these flamboyant weddings are enormous.

As each year passes by, people are growing, therefore, there’s the need to settle down to make a family.

Interestingly their weddings tend to make news more and we honestly love all the buzz that comes with it.

Until the popular #Kency2020 wedding took over the entire country, we subsequently witnessed weddings that showed off real opulence and flamboyance.

Although the couple were not celebrities or famous people, their weddings made them famous and the talk of town.

This list features Ghanaians whose weddings took over the internet over the years and have made them popular.

#AbsolutelyLoved21 - Lois and Emma's wedding

After taking their relationship to the next level, Lois and Emma got hitched in a vibrant and colourful traditional engagement ceremony and then sealed the deal at the altar with a beautiful white wedding ceremony in July 2021.

Pulse Ghana

Knowing Ghanaians, you can already picture how the traditional engagement went! Fun, happiness and all-around cheer were the order of the day and this also was very much extended to the white wedding. With family, friends and well-wishers bearing testament to this beautiful love of theirs, Lois and Emma have embarked on that forever journey and our excitement knows no bound.

Pulse Ghana

The #ABsolutelyLOved21 wedding was all shades of beautiful. From Lois' exquisite and stylish outfits to Emma's suave looks and all the thrill that went down, everything was simply a sweet reminder of the beauty of love.

The couple has since, been in the limelight and their wedding has been an inspiration for most couples-to-be.

Pulse Ghana

#EviAni2021 - Berima and Anita's wedding

Ghanaians know the famous Adinkra pie, one of the popular street food in Ghana. But what we didn't know was the rich businessman behind the food. What's even more fascinating was when he got married to the daughter of the famed Anita Hotel CEO.

Pulse Ghana

The wedding ceremony between Barima Osei Mensah and Anita Sefa Boakye in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana was the talk of town at the end of 2021.

The nuptials between the two love birds was a 4-day event which started on Friday, November 5 and ended on Monday, November 8, 2021.

The four-day ceremony displayed wealth, glamour and authentic Ghanaian culture. The wedding which was hashtagged #EviAni2021 also used some of the very best event vendors in Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

Some A-Class Ghanaian musicians like Diana Hamilton, Kuami Eugene, Amakye Dede, Stonebwoy, Efya and Kofi Kinaata all performed at the event.

A black-tie dinner event was hosted on Saturday to commemorate the wedding reception at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi.

The night saw the bride changing into 3 different gowns, a visual effect-themed, 7-tier hanging cake, stunning decor, and star-studded performances that had people glued to social media watching highlights from the pages of the wedding vendors.

Pulse Ghana

#TheJonesBond22 - Kojo Jones and Raychel's wedding

Obviously, the marriage ceremony of the businessman with the hashtag #thejonesbond2022 was one of 2022's biggest weddings just like that of Despite's son's wedding in 2020 and that of the Adinkra Pie CEO's wedding with Anita in 2021.

Kojo Jones and his wife Raychel Pulse Ghana

Opulence and flamboyance bathed the ceremony which became a trending discussion on social media as netizens couldn't stop talking about the extravaganza displayed.

The wedding hashtagged #TheJonesBond22 courted attention Tuesday, March 22, 2022, after Kojo Jones paraded a long convoy of luxury cars to the Ashanti Region for his wedding.

In attendance are various celebrities and personalities from across the country.

Pulse Ghana

Kojo Jones and his wife just like the traditional marriage ceremony didn't disappoint us with their looks. They were definitely the point of attraction.

Kojo might be known in the Real Estate Industry but his wedding undoubtedly made him more popular than he already was.

Pulse Ghana

#TheAyyrianXperience - Cyprian Ed and Ama Ayeribi's wedding

The wedding of the Ama and Cyprian was undoubtedly one of Ghana’s costliest weddings in 2022. 5 parties, 8 outfit changes, 10 wedding cakes, logo customized souvenirs, and a celebration of love. The Ayyrian Xperience wedding between model, Ama Ayeribi and Tech/real estate guru, Cyprian Ed is the most-talked-about wedding in town currently.

Pulse Ghana

The couple began with a ballerina ring-bearing proposal. Then they created a website with all event details and an Instagram page to curate their wedding activities.

The proposal was followed by lavish weddings that got the whole country talking. Ama and Ed used over 25 vendors in planning and executing their ultimate dream wedding.

The traditional ceremony which took place at The Place in Aburi on Saturday, May 28, 2022, saw a rich display of culture and wealth. From customized kentes, guest gifts, and food setups that trended on social media for days. The couple changed three times, and the bridal party changed twice to give a slight glimpse into the lavish destination wedding that was to come.

Pulse Ghana

The white wedding followed on Saturday, June 4, 2022, n the Western Region where guests travelled on a chartered flight to the Maaha Beach Resort. The couple booked all rooms at the Maaha Resort to ensure their guests can celebrate with them all weekend.

Guests were welcomed with customized coconut drinks, kente sash, and finger foods. An indoor arrival dinner was hosted where the couple moved from table to table with Brazilian masquerades greeting their guests. Changing into another outfit and customized slippers, guests moved to a well-designed setup for an all-white pre-wedding party. The couple exchanged vows in gorgeous outfits that were stunning.

This wedding obviously brought the model and her husband into the limelight and until today, their wedding is currently the reigning viral wedding in Ghana.