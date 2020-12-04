When it comes to relationships, having a bit of difference and distance is pretty important, as it lets each individual have a sense of independence, but if you're too far apart when it comes to core values and goals, your relationship can turn complicated.

Compatibility is very necessary for a relationship.

A genuine love connection is not quantifiable. However, there are some very common things which everyone should look for in their partner. This will help you to have a blissful life with your partner.

Here is a list of some common likes and dislikes which every couple should have to increase the compatibility:

Interest

Another criterion to judge the similarities you have with your partner is to see what all common interests you both share with each other. Often it is seen that some of the partners like to travel a lot whereas on the other hand there are people who like to stay back in their peaceful environment. Hence, it is important to know your partner well.

Plans for the Future

Plans for the future are very important to think about when in a relationship. These plans can either be personal and professional, and you should know what your goals are before you commit to someone else. Future plans may include educational and professional goals (such as grad school, or devoting extra-time to developing your career). If you’re further along in your relationship, these discussions may also hit on things like plans for where you want to live, owning a home, marriage and children. Having plans for the future regarding each other is key as well. How do your plans complement or conflict with each other? For a relationship to be successful in the long term, being on the same page is crucial.

Profession

In some cases, different professions of the partners too become a cause of rift between them. There are chances where you can meet a person who is in a profession which demands more time. This makes him busy in his professional commitments more than in their personal life. Hence, this makes the other person unwanted and ignored in life.

Thus, all you need to do is to explore your partner more if you need to avoid unnecessary clashes and rift in your relationship.

Entertainment

One of the reasons for a rift between the couples is their difference of taste about the entertainment sources. Guys often like to invest their time watching matches and women love to watch their favourite serials. This difference gives rise to a clash between the partners. Hence, you should always try to know whether you both have some similarity when it is about entertaining oneself. To avoid this confusion all you can do is to change yourself a bit for each other.