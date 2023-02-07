ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

4 reasons couples should sleep naked

Berlinda Entsie

Sleeping in the nude encourages people to be more emotionally intimate and open with one another.

Black couple
Black couple
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

  • Improves relationships

Sleeping naked promotes intimacy among couples. Close contact with a significant other can massively boost the amount of oxytocin in your brain. This hormone is the neurotransmitter which helps you feel those impulsive good feelings to your other half

  • Men’s fertility

A study from the National Institute of Child Health and Development at Stanford University found that men who slept in the nude instead of wearing boxer shorts or briefs had a 25 percent lower rate of damaged DNA in their sperm than men who did wear them. Fertility may decrease as sperm gets overheated.

  • More steamy sex

Sex is a great form of exercise and a stress reliever. If you and your partner regularly sleep naked next to each other, the likelihood is that you’ll have more sex than you would when wearing those restrictive PJs.

  • More refreshed mornings

Often when you wake up from a night’s sleep in your preferred form of pajamas, you feel clammy and sticky from sweating during the night. Reserve the pajamas for those menstrual days.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 ways to give your girlfriend assurance [Credit Pinterest]

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated [Credit - Vroom]

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated

___5661641___https:______static.pulse.com.gh___webservice___escenic___binary___5661641___2016___10___26___14___black+couple

How to make love: 5 difficult sex conversations couples should have

___7298685___2017___9___12___10___black+couple+2

4 sexual fantasies women often have