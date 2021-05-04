4 reasons why every man must ‘help’ his woman to an orgasm

But orgasms are pleasurable, and pleasure can be its own benefit. Pleasurable sex may improve a person’s mood, relieve stress, boost immunity, and foster better relationships.

Women do not need to orgasm to get pregnant. However, a limited body of evidence suggests that orgasms may boost fertility.

While it’s less comfortable for a woman to achieve an orgasm during sex than it is for a man to climax, it’s still possible. The woman can learn techniques to ensure she is receptive to having an orgasm, while her man can learn how to make sure her experience is all that she hopes for.

Apart from the immediate pleasure of a sexual climax and her joy for that, here’s a list of reasons why you should always try to make your woman orgasm every time you have sex.

You are the man

Facilitating her orgasms will help you keep her, and also decrease the risk of infidelity. You will no longer have to worry about the overly flirty male charmer in your friends’ circle. You are her rock star.

She will appreciate you for it

Women who have more frequent orgasms are more likely to rate their partners as more creative, as having a good sense of humour, and as high in self-confidence.

Make her more forgiving

Because of the surge of oxytocin, the ‘love hormone released during the ‘O’, she will not only bond with you better but also empathise more, that is, ‘understand your point of view better. This newfound understanding could go a long way in forgiving your drunken escapades.

Leave her wanting more