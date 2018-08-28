Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

4 reasons why men cheat in relationships


Relationship Tips 4 reasons why men cheat in relationships

Some are just immature and others have deeper issues.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

It’s no secret that men are far more likely to cheat on their partners than women are.

Being cheated on is the ultimate betrayal of trust. As well dragging you through emotional turmoil, it has also been proven that even your physical appearance can be subjected to the ordeal that comes with it when you are cheated on.

This is why pulse.com.gh brings you some of the reasons why men cheat just so you understand the psyche of your men and take the best foot every time to prevent them from doing this.

1. Insecurity

As much as men might come off as tough cookies in relationships, they harbor tons of insecurities in them.  He also feels that he is too young, too old, too fat, too thin, too poor, too stupid, or too whatever. Most often ladies are too self-centered to see these things so they occasionally look elsewhere to reassure themselves they are worth more than that.

4 reasons why men cheat in relationships play

4 reasons why men cheat in relationships

 

2. Immaturity

Some men sometimes just want to be too much of boys sometime. He thinks that as long as his partner doesn’t find out, he’s not hurting anybody.

3. He wants out

He is looking to end his current relationship and is using external sexual and romantic activities to give his wife or girlfriend “the message” without having to be direct.

play

 

4.It is a habit

Some men are just promiscuous or perhaps addicted to sleeping around. He may also have an issue with sexual compulsivity, meaning he uses sexual activity as a way to self-soothe, escape uncomfortable emotions, and dissociate from the pain of underlying psychological conditions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Relationship Tips: 5 romantic ways to propose to your girlfriend Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to propose to your girlfriend
Alpha women: 10 clear signs that you are an alpha woman Alpha women 10 clear signs that you are an alpha woman
Relationship Talk With Bukky: All my relationships never work; am I OK? Relationship Talk With Bukky All my relationships never work; am I OK?
Relationship Tips: 4 things you should never do in a relationship Relationship Tips 4 things you should never do in a relationship
True love: 5 things a woman will never do if she truly loves you True love 5 things a woman will never do if she truly loves you
Dating Tips: 4 signs you need to take a step back in your relationship Dating Tips 4 signs you need to take a step back in your relationship

Recommended Videos

Relationship: 4 signs you need to take a step back in your relationship Relationship 4 signs you need to take a step back in your relationship
Lifestyle & Sex: According to men, 4 things separate average sex from great sex Lifestyle & Sex According to men, 4 things separate average sex from great sex
Sex and Lifestyle: 4 sexy ways to burn calories Sex and Lifestyle 4 sexy ways to burn calories



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 5 ways to avoid unnecessary fights with your boyfriendbullet
2 Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s...bullet
3 Wedding Tips 5 unnecessary things to cut from your wedding budgetbullet
4 True love 5 things a woman will never do if she truly loves youbullet
5 Relationship Tips 5 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexualbullet
6 Dating Tips 4 signs you need to take a step back in your...bullet
7 Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to propose to your girlfriendbullet
8 Celebrity Wedding 9 emotional moments at Becca's...bullet
9 Relationship Tips 4 things you should never do in a...bullet
10 Dating Tips 9 surest signs your boss has a crush on youbullet

Related Articles

Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to propose to your girlfriend
Dating Tips 4 signs you need to take a step back in your relationship
Relationship Tips 4 things you should never do in a relationship
Wedding Tips 5 unnecessary things to cut from your wedding budget
Dating Tips 4 signs of a bad girlfriend
Celebrity Wedding Check out the beautiful ring Becca’s Nigerian husband gave her
Pulse Wedding This Ghanaian couple's royal wedding is nothing like we've seen before
Marriage and Family Life Opanyin Kwadwo Kyere’s marriage lecture at Kokomlemle Methodist Church – 25 take-aways 
Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to propose to your girlfriend
Dating Tips 4 signs you need to take a step back in your relationship

Top Videos

1 Video Sarkodie - Baby Mama ft. Joey Bbullet
2 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
3 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
4 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly...bullet
5 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
6 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
7 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
8 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
9 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet
10 Relationship 4 reasons why you should not say ‘I love...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

My husband doesn't want sex with me; could he be cheating
Love & Sex Here are 5 ways to deal with sexual frustration in your relationship
Dating Why it's necessary to date a f*ckboy at least once in your life
Women's health 7 things you should never say to a childless woman
Pulse couple
Dating Tips 4 signs of a bad girlfriend