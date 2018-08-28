4 reasons why men cheat in relationships

news

It’s no secret that men are far more likely to cheat on their partners than women are.

Being cheated on is the ultimate betrayal of trust. As well dragging you through emotional turmoil, it has also been proven that even your physical appearance can be subjected to the ordeal that comes with it when you are cheated on.

This is why pulse.com.gh brings you some of the reasons why men cheat just so you understand the psyche of your men and take the best foot every time to prevent them from doing this.

1. Insecurity

As much as men might come off as tough cookies in relationships, they harbor tons of insecurities in them. He also feels that he is too young, too old, too fat, too thin, too poor, too stupid, or too whatever. Most often ladies are too self-centered to see these things so they occasionally look elsewhere to reassure themselves they are worth more than that.

2. Immaturity

Some men sometimes just want to be too much of boys sometime. He thinks that as long as his partner doesn’t find out, he’s not hurting anybody.

3. He wants out

He is looking to end his current relationship and is using external sexual and romantic activities to give his wife or girlfriend “the message” without having to be direct.

4.It is a habit

Some men are just promiscuous or perhaps addicted to sleeping around. He may also have an issue with sexual compulsivity, meaning he uses sexual activity as a way to self-soothe, escape uncomfortable emotions, and dissociate from the pain of underlying psychological conditions.