Every year begins on a positive note by letting go of all the past mistakes, hurts and misunderstandings.

Relationships stand on very delicate grounds where mistakes if not corrected, can slowly destroy the bond between the two partners.

Committing mistakes and repeating them one after the other can threaten the relationship by denying absolute trust, understanding and supportive morals between a couple.

So, here are a couple of relationship mistakes that one shouldn’t repeat this new year.

Not prioritizing oneself

A relationship consists of two individuals who put in their best efforts and energy to stay with each other and so, we end up looking after our partner’s wants and needs way more than ourselves. Prioritising your opinions, views and wishes doesn’t mean that you are overly selfish, but you are cautious of your own needs as well.

Not setting boundaries

These are very essential in a relationship. No matter how close you are to your partner, boundaries will only help you to balance the equation between you both. Before getting into a relationship, analysing what you are comfortable with and aren’t is necessary to give your partner a clear understanding of what is the limit that is to be set.

Not confessing love at the right time

Thinking and waiting for the right time to express your love for another person will never put you on the spot. In all honesty, there is never a right time. Even though it is really hard to tell someone that you really love them, waiting for a time that will never come is even harder. Building up the courage to tell your partner, anytime is the right thing to do.

Being insensitive towards apologies

If you are the one to put yourself above in a relationship and let your partner be the one to take care of the relationship, then you are definitely in the wrong. You have to be sensitive towards your partner and put the same amount of effort into your bond, to balance it out. Don’t turn your head high if you do a mistake, instead be soft and apologise. Saying a ‘sorry’ won’t hurt your standing or ground.