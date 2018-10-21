Pulse.com.gh logo
4 romantic things to do on your anniversary

Celebrate your love for each other.

Sarkodie and Tracy play

Sarkodie and Tracy

  • Give each other homemade gifts

Homemade gifts come straight from the heart.  Make it something that reminds you of them or something that represents your relationship.

READ ALSO:5 things every girl wants her man to do for her

  • Dinner date at one of the most expensive restaurant

It’s time to go for that dinner; at the most expensive restaurant, you are always dreamed of dining. Treat yourself, you’re celebrating a milestone. Order the chef’s specialty for the night and have great fun.

  • Have a party

Celebrate your wedding anniversary with family and close friends who have always been there for you and supported you through thick and thin.

It doesn’t have to be a lavish party; it can be small and be an event that represents the two of you and your relationship with each other.

READ ALSO:7 signs of true love in a relationship

  • Do something that you haven’t done before

Spend some quality time as a couple and do something you’ve never had the chance to do before. This could be anything from taking a pottery class together to skydiving – the possibilities are as endless as your imagination! Maybe start by searching for unique, fun things to do in your city and decide which things you’d both enjoy doing.

