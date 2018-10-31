4 sex toys every sexually active woman should own

news

The magic wand

Magic wand has been around for years because of its endless uses. First of all, you'll never need to replace batteries. Secondly, it can actually be used to massage your lower back or shoulders. Most importantly, it’s a ludicrously powerful too when exploring your sexual fantasies or having fun with your partner.

Silicone dildo

Silicone dildos are non-porous, easy to clean and safe; no infections. It offers soft, yet firm internal and external stimulation for men and women.

Lubricant

There's no shame in needing a little boost to get things going. A lot of factors can hinder your body’s natural ability to create lubrication. It is always advisable to use lubricant when you are dry to gratify the act.

The lockbox

Sex toys are private belongings that should be locked away from family especially children. Get a discreet box with a lock and tuck it under your bed.