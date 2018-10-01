Pulse.com.gh logo
4 signs that he is interested in you for the wrong reasons


4 signs that he is interested in you for the wrong reasons

Ever felt like you’re being used in the relationship?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

There are many ways a guy would try to use you, but here are 4 most common reasons where a guy could pretend like he’s interested in you, when in reality, he doesn’t even care half as much as you do.

  •  Sugar momma

Some rich women in their quest to find true love always fall in the trap of lazy men who are just after their money but nothing else.

They use sugar-coated words, always at your beck and call, make huge sacrifices to make you feel happy and trust them with your wealth.

  • Your connections

If you are from a wealthy family or you have a lot of connections due to your career, you must be very vigilant and before accepting his proposal.

Some guys used influential women as a ladder to meet successful who will help them in their businesses.

Such men are only interest in public events rather than spending romantic time with you. Once you introduce them to your friends, they start networking and totally ignore you.

  • To get back at his ex

After a bitter breakup, some guys do anything possible to date a new girl just to make his ex extremely jealous.

How can you tell if he’s using you and not really interested in you? Here are two clues. He would try to take you to places where his ex hangs out almost all the time.

Or by some miraculous coincidence, both of you would constantly bump into his ex now and then and he’d be more than happy to bump into her. And at times, he may even hold you closer when his ex is around.

  • To have sex with you

This is very common. Sometimes, a guy may pretend like he’s fallen in love with you only to have sex with you.  After a few sexual relationships, he finds a reason to break up with you.

