4 signs that you're falling out of love

Love could be the most incredible thing, but the tide can quickly change for a couple, especially if they’ve been together for a few years.

The hard truth is that you might be falling out of love. It’s a hard realization to come to, but it may be that you don’t feel the way you once did.

If you’re unsure of how you’re feeling, here are 5 common signs you’re falling out of love that may shed some light on where you are in your relationship.

1. You’re attracted to other people

Attractive people don’t stop existing so it’s perfectly normal to be attracted to other people when you’re in a relationship. However, if you regularly fantasize about romantically engaging with people you cross paths with without guilt, you might be subconsciously walking out the love door .Take a look and see whether there has actually been an increase in attractive people in your orbit or if it’s a deficiency in your relationship.

2. The drama never end

If fights occur frequently or your intent is to heap blame on your partner, they’re a problem. Reflect and see if you can understand why the fights are occurring. It could mean you are or have fallen out of love.

3. You get frustrated easily, and often

When love starts to fade, your realise your patience also dwindles along with it. People who are falling out of love develop a “low frustration tolerance.” If you just can’t seem to stop nitpicking your partner, it may be time to go your separate ways.

4. Distance.

Partners who are in love want to be around their counterparts as much as possible. Most cannot wait to get home from work or for the weekend to spend time with them. Just going out for a simple bite to eat may be fulfilling. If you are routinely distancing from your mate, you may not be in love.