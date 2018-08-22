4 signs your girlfriend is a marriage material

news

Knowing if a lady is a wife material or not involves a man trying out one or more of these smart things.

Every man has a psychological list, whether he is conscious of it or not, of the qualities he considers makes a woman a good wife material in order of priority.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 4 things girls do that make guys realize they are wife materials.

1.Totally Caring

When a lady doesn't only care for you but also cares for your loved ones. She tries to get to know the people who you love and tries to understand them better for your sake. That is a clear sign she is a wife material.

2. She has goals

Doesn't matter if it's career goals, life goals, or wanting to climb Mount Everest, she has dreams and isn't afraid to go after them.

3. She is a great cook

Just as the old adage goes, the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. If she is good in the Kitchen, then she is definitely good for your heart.

4. Financially upright

If your woman is good in managing money, you are lucky man. Your earnings, and hers, will multiply. You will hardly run dry because she knows when to spend, how to spend and on what to spend. She will teach you to save money and encourage you to invest.