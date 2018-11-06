4 sings your current relationship will not last

news

It’s easy to get swoon in a new relationship. But when the euphoria fizzles out and the honeymoon phase is over, you can actually see signs that a relationship won't work out for the long term.

No relationship is absolutely perfect 100 percent of the time. But you can usually tell pretty quickly when a relationship definitely isn't going to stand the test of time.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 sings your current relationship will not last.

1.No communication about future plans

If you haven't spoken about it and still don't allocate space for each other in your respective homes, it's not looking good. The relationship has no promising future in such a situation.

2. You haven't met their friends or family

People that are into you introduce you to their family and friends early on. In fact, you'll find that when you do meet their family and friends, they already know all about you, including what you look like, what you do and where you live.

3.You're trying to transform each other

People can change, but it takes time, and it doesn't work if someone is trying to force it. If you catch yourself thinking, This person would be perfect if only [insert thing here], you're probably less happy than you think you are.

4. Every argument feels like it could end in a breakup.

If you both can't have a calm argument with your partner without feeling terrified they're going to dump you at the end of it, that's a problem. People argue. Couples argue. Again, there's something deeper happening here if every single disagreement feels like it could be the big one.