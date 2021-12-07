RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

4 things couples should do after sex to avoid infection

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

After a night of passion, maybe all you want to do is cuddle up to your partner. But there are a number of important things you should do after sex.

A black couple sleeping.
A black couple sleeping.

This is why you need to take the necessary precautions in order to promote your private organs.

Recommended articles

In this article, I am going to be talking about 4 things couples should do after sêx to avoid infections.

  • Wash Up

You don’t really have to jump out of the bed into the shower right away, you will have to clean out your genitals first. All you have to do is just use clean warm water with mild non-fragrant soap to clean areas around your private area.

  • Don’t douche

You don’t necessarily have to use soap and warm water to wash your private areas directly especially for the women. It can clean itself as it has bacteria which helps in protecting the body.

It is also important that you keep in mind that a mild smell is normal and may not be a sign of a problem.

  • Keep clean up simple

Don’t go using creams, sprays and harsh soaps to clean up your area. Just stick to a gentle rinse with warm water after sex. Avoid scent sprays, perfumes and pads in your private areas.

  • Empty your bladder

During intimacy, infections can get into the private organ of the body, going to the toilet to relieve yourself helps in removing some bacteria which might get into your urethra.

Couples should have their fun but always do the necessary things to say healthy.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

How important is sex for a man?

Couple in bed

Spooning: Here's what it means during sex and how to do it right

Couple in bed

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

Here are things you really should not be talking to your partner about. [Credit: Black Excellence]

Style guide: 10 trending kente outfits that took over the 'gram' in November

Style guide: 10 trending kente outfits that took over the 'gram' in November