4 things couples should do after sex to avoid infection

In this article, I am going to be talking about 4 things couples should do after sêx to avoid infections.

Wash Up

You don’t really have to jump out of the bed into the shower right away, you will have to clean out your genitals first. All you have to do is just use clean warm water with mild non-fragrant soap to clean areas around your private area.

Don’t douche

You don’t necessarily have to use soap and warm water to wash your private areas directly especially for the women. It can clean itself as it has bacteria which helps in protecting the body.

It is also important that you keep in mind that a mild smell is normal and may not be a sign of a problem.

Keep clean up simple

Don’t go using creams, sprays and harsh soaps to clean up your area. Just stick to a gentle rinse with warm water after sex. Avoid scent sprays, perfumes and pads in your private areas.

Empty your bladder

During intimacy, infections can get into the private organ of the body, going to the toilet to relieve yourself helps in removing some bacteria which might get into your urethra.