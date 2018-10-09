Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

4 things every couple should have in common


Dating Tips 4 things every couple should have in common

In order to have a healthy and happy relationship, there are certain things that you must have in common with your man.

  • Published:
Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess play

Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess

There is a common saying that ‘like poles repel and unlike poles attract’. Unfortunately, to have a successful relationship couple have few things in common but also enough differences as well.

After all, having those differences means you can both experience some firsts together, show each other different things, learn new things, and also do stuff you both love together.

Read on to learn what you should have in common with your partner, in order for you to have a healthy and strong relationship.

READ ALSO: 10 romantic words your wife wants to hear every morning

  • Hobbies

Every spouse needs some space from each other to do embark on different hobbies. It allows them to stay true to yourselves.

However, it is also important to have hobbies that either line up together (mountain biking and photography), or hobbies that are exactly the same such as reading.

  • Lifestyle

It is very important for a couple to have the similar lifestyle to spend more time together due to busy work schedules.

During Friday nights, the couple can go to the beach, go for couple’s massage, attend events together. Having a compatible and matching lifestyle makes life easier for couples.

  • Kids

A couple must decide whether they want to have children or not before any commitment.

It is waste of time to be with someone who wants something that you do not want. In the end, you will resent them and also find that you are feeling unfulfilled.

READ ALSO: 5 signs that he is regretful for dumping you

  • Future plans

What next after retirement? You and your significant other must have the same future plans.  This way, if your partner wants to travel a lot, move from place to place, or even just settle from the get go, you need to be on the same page.

This way you will both be able to have your lives will line up. You will also be able to be together effortlessly. This is crucial to make sure your future plans line up, or you may be wasting your time and energy on a person who wants the very opposite from life compared to what you want.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Relationship Tips: 5 signs he is just about the sex and not love Relationship Tips 5 signs he is just about the sex and not love
Marriage Tips: 10 romantic words your wife wants to hear every morning Marriage Tips 10 romantic words your wife wants to hear every morning
Dating Tips: 5 signs that he is regretful for dumping you Dating Tips 5 signs that he is regretful for dumping you
Dating Tips: 3 things you shouldn’t do when an ex texts you Dating Tips 3 things you shouldn’t do when an ex texts you
Relationship Tips: 5 amazing reasons to have sex every single day Relationship Tips 5 amazing reasons to have sex every single day
Male ego: 7 little things that destroy a man's ego Male ego 7 little things that destroy a man's ego

Recommended Videos

Sex Tips: 5 sicknesses sex can help prevent Sex Tips 5 sicknesses sex can help prevent
Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodt Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodt
Lifestyle Tips: Common sexual insecurities and how to fight them Lifestyle Tips Common sexual insecurities and how to fight them



Top Articles

1 Dating Tips 3 things you shouldn’t do when an ex texts youbullet
2 Marriage Tips 10 romantic words your wife wants to hear every morningbullet
3 Relationship Tips 5 signs he is just about the sex and not lovebullet
4 Dating Tips 5 signs that he is regretful for dumping youbullet
5 Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your...bullet
6 Male ego 7 little things that destroy a man's egobullet
7 Dating Tips 7 signs your boyfriend doesn't love youbullet
8 Relationship Tips 5 amazing reasons to have sex every...bullet
9 Relationship tips 6 clear signs you are in love with the...bullet
10 Wife material 6 sure signs that she is a wife materialbullet

Related Articles

Relationship Tips 5 ways to tell if you are addicted to your partner
Pulse Weddings 10 jaw-droppingly beautiful wedding dresses to obsess over
Dating Tips 4 signs that your boyfriend falls in love with you everyday
Female Condom Why using a female condom will blow your mind, literally!
Social media Tips on how to initiate a conversation with an online crush
Couples 13 types of Kenyan couples we all know
He Can't Wait Man peeps at his bathing fiancée in unusual pre-wedding photos

Top Videos

1 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl deserves in a...bullet
2 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
3 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns...bullet
4 Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodtbullet
5 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
6 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
7 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
8 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
9 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
10 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

Dating tips Here are things to do when you're newly single
6,000 women Man who had sex with 6,000 women dies while having sex with tourist
Relationship tips 6 clear signs you need to stay single for a while
Couples 13 types of Kenyan couples we all know
X
Advertisement