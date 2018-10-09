4 things every couple should have in common

news

There is a common saying that ‘like poles repel and unlike poles attract’. Unfortunately, to have a successful relationship couple have few things in common but also enough differences as well.

After all, having those differences means you can both experience some firsts together, show each other different things, learn new things, and also do stuff you both love together.

Read on to learn what you should have in common with your partner, in order for you to have a healthy and strong relationship.

Hobbies

Every spouse needs some space from each other to do embark on different hobbies. It allows them to stay true to yourselves.

However, it is also important to have hobbies that either line up together (mountain biking and photography), or hobbies that are exactly the same such as reading.

Lifestyle

It is very important for a couple to have the similar lifestyle to spend more time together due to busy work schedules.

During Friday nights, the couple can go to the beach, go for couple’s massage, attend events together. Having a compatible and matching lifestyle makes life easier for couples.

Kids

A couple must decide whether they want to have children or not before any commitment.

It is waste of time to be with someone who wants something that you do not want. In the end, you will resent them and also find that you are feeling unfulfilled.

Future plans

What next after retirement? You and your significant other must have the same future plans. This way, if your partner wants to travel a lot, move from place to place, or even just settle from the get go, you need to be on the same page.

This way you will both be able to have your lives will line up. You will also be able to be together effortlessly. This is crucial to make sure your future plans line up, or you may be wasting your time and energy on a person who wants the very opposite from life compared to what you want.