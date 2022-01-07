4 things men think women care about in a relationship, but they don’t

Change or incorporating new and good habits is a good thing to do, but no it is not necessary.

No matter how many articles and conversations that have convinced you that diamonds are a woman’s best friend, they may not be entirely true.

Talking about men, maybe you need to find out what women really care about. Below are some of them:

If you own luxury cars or watches

Movies and TV have tricked us into believing that women are word by those who own cars, especially those who can afford luxury ones. Well, this isn’t the truth. No wonder your woman would be happy to see you owning a comfortable and luxury car but that doesn’t mean she won’t date you don’t have any car. A real woman will instead try to help you find success and fulfil all your dreams.

Your finances or fortune

Most of the guys think that to have a loving and caring girlfriend, they ought to be affluent. However, this is all myth. A real woman will never care if you propose to her with a diamond ring or if you can afford dinner at some fancy restaurants.

All they care about is if you treat her with respect, love and care. Though your woman would ask you to improve your financial condition and secure your future, that doesn’t mean she is after your money. Maybe she wants you to have a better and comfortable life.

If you earn less than her

Some men may think that women care about not seeing their men earning more than they do. Well, this is not the complete truth. If your woman asks you to earn more, that doesn’t mean she is unhappy with your current salary. It could be possible that she wants you to be financially stable and earn enough to fulfil your dreams. Trust us, she won’t judge you for earning less than her.

What your friends think about her