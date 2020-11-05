Some ladies have become really familiar with the relative peace and quiet that comes with staying single and enjoying every moment of it.

Better single than sorry is a very valid philosophy and to find women who shun societal and media pressures to wait for the perfect one is in itself a blessing.

Obviously, there are always two sides to a coin and being in a relationship with such women could have its own little quirks.

There may be some hitches you might encounter in a relationship with someone who has been single for a long time before you came into the picture. But if you are determined to make the relationship work, here are some things to do.

Time to adjust

Consider it an athlete’s rustiness after being out of the game for such a long time.

It’s only logical to give her time to adjust to being in a relationship and doing all the things people in relationships do. Being single for a long time does not automatically mean she’ll need more time than the average girl to adjust, but it is something to be expected.

Be consistent

While things might appear difficult with her from the onset due to the required lifestyle changes, you can’t afford to not be consistent in being a great boyfriend. It’ll even make it quicker and easier for her to become accustomed to sharing her moments with you.

Mind her space

Even people who have been together for long periods still occasionally need space to be by themselves. Your girl has enjoyed and revelled in this privilege for such a long time and might need it more often than you might expect.

Holding back

She’s not so used to opening up to people that much anymore. The intimacy of sharing all your fears and worries and lowest moments with your partner will likely be alien to her. It’ll be sensible not to push it. Let her move at her own reasonable pace but be sure to be there for her.