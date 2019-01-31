Good looks are a huge benefit for a man trying to totally catch his girlfriend's attention. It’s could be enough to make her fall in love and dream about building a long and happy relationship.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 4 things women love on their men.

1. Protectiveness

Ladies love some sense of security from their men. They want to be with someone who they feel safe with at all times. Ladies want to say 'With you I feel safe. I don't have to be defensive".

2. Vulnerability

It’s extraordinary when a man can openly and honestly talk about his feelings with you. When he’s comfortable doing so, it’s great. It’s so great it’s like winning the emotional lottery.That is exactly what we women love about men.

3. Good sense of humour

Have a great sense of humour and you are good to win a ladies heart.Women long for a guy, who is all fun to be with. And your sense of humour should stretch in all contexts. If she finds you boring and conservative.

4.Understanding

Ladies love a man that comprehends and gets where they are coming from with every communication that ensues between them. Even if you do not agree with their stance or actions, at least understand the reasons behind their choices of their actions.