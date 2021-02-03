At some point, many of us pictured ourselves experiencing that instant connection with someone else. You even wonder if suddenly you’ll accidentally bump into the love of your life and something magical would happen to pull you together.

When it comes to real-life though, things happen differently. And that has left many who hoped prince charming would one day show up, disappointed.

Still, the question of how love at first sight actually happens or whether it’s real in the first place lingers in our minds. If it’s real, can it actually lead to anything substantial?

These four points will attempt to demystify all you need to know about it:

Most of the time it’s not mutual

Unfortunately, you’ll mostly find that one person’s experience isn’t anything close to what the other person did.

In this case, studies have shown that the overpowering feeling of attraction will likely be experienced by one party and not both.

It doesn’t happen like the movies…sort of

Believe it or not, some people have actually said that what they experienced was love at first sight. Of course, there were no melodious birds singing in the background but, for them, the experience was almost surreal.

Well, I guess you could say that a more realistic experience with your prince charming could be coming your way soon. But if you’ve been watching too many romantic soaps recently, you might need to slow down a little to manage your expectations.

It could lead to serious relationships and marriages

Stories of successful relationships that surround love, at first sight, aren’t common. However, there are those couples that have actually pursued the initial connection they had, all the way to marriage.

This rarely happens but, you’ll find a few success stories out there. So who knows, you may that exception to the rule.

You shouldn’t always trust your feelings

We often don’t recognize how our emotional state affects us when it comes to romantic experiences. For example, if you’ve been lonely for a long time, you could subconsciously be longing for that amazing experience with someone else and instantly assume you’re in love with a stranger.

You have to be careful because you could find yourself believing that you’ve just met your soulmate when in real sense you’re interacting with someone who is planning to prey on your weaknesses. Worse still he or she could be married and they were just acting cordial towards you.