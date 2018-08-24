Pulse.com.gh logo
4 things you should never do in a relationship


Relationship Tips 4 things you should never do in a relationship

You may even feel the need to just start over after reading this.

5 things you should never do in a relationship play

5 things you should never do in a relationship

Relationships they say are fraught with the potential for peril as well as the prospect of prosperity.

Relationships are like a two-sided coin, sometimes it can be awesome. They can make you feel better traveling to your dream location and purchasing your dream car combined. But relationships can also be crappy at times.

But the bigger truth is that no one wants to start a relationship then find them ending in a mess.

That is why Pulse.com.gh brings you these 4 things you should never do in a relationship.

1. Desist from putting your private affairs on social media
Don't open up about your relationship on social media. Everyone doesn’t need to know everything because everyone is then allowed to have an opinion on your relationship. Unhappy people are waiting for you to be unhappy as well, don’t give them the satisfaction.

2. Don’t share bank accounts
Each person should stick to their personal bank account. Sharing bank accounts is advisable for when you are in a strategically monogamous relationship or married, other than that what’s yours is yours.

4 things you should never do in a relationship play

4 things you should never do in a relationship

 

3. No comparison
Don’t compare your new relationship to your past relationships. Everyone is different, meaning every relationship will be different. Your past relationships should be left there.

4. Don’t make future promises soon
Focus on the here and now. You don’t want to scare your partner off by discussing marriage when your only in the beginning stages.

