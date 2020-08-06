Planning your wedding day can be an incredibly stressful endeavour, as there are simply too many details to organise and last-minute setbacks you couldn’t possibly count on.

Whether you have over a year or just a few months to plan your big day, focus on one task at a time so you don’t get overwhelmed by the planning process. I

If you want to avoid those wedding day stresses and ensure your celebration goes perfectly, here are some tips that will help you achieve just that:

Make sure your outfit is ready

Too many brides make the mistake of waiting until the last minute to try their dress on, only to realize that the alterations weren’t completed or that their wedding dress simply doesn’t fit as well as it should. To avoid such a big problem and additional stress on your wedding day, make sure that the dress is finished, fitting, and exactly as you imagined it to be at least one week before the big day.

As most high heels are a bit uncomfortable when you first buy them, it would also be a good idea to break in your shoes before your wedding day, to avoid any pain and discomfort during your lovely celebration.

Be realistic with your schedule

Although it might be tempting to plan out your big day to the tiniest detail, your schedule might not be all that realistic when the wedding day actually comes. And if you have too many activities planned, you won’t have any time left to enjoy those little once-in-a-lifetime moments that happen in between.

While it’s necessary to construct a general outline for the whole day, and inform your guests, don’t overschedule anything else. Space out your hair and makeup appointments in the morning, so you don’t have to rush around town, and keep the rest of your schedule clear.

Hire a wedding day coordinator

Even though you might be perfectly capable of organizing your wedding day by yourself, why should you? You are supposed to be a guest at your wedding, not a member of the staff. So, if you’re able to hire someone to handle the last-minute details on the big day, it will help you alleviate a lot of pressure and unnecessary stress.

A wedding coordinator can take care of anything from flowers and final decor details to organizing vendors and making sure your wedding day goes as smoothly as possible.

Choose a great photographer

Photography is one of the top priorities for many brides today, and for a good reason. Those little moments of pure love and joy you experience at your wedding should be cherished forever.

That is why it’s essential to find a professional photography studio which will not only provide you with the most stunning artistic photos but also be able to capture those heartwarming interactions between you and your loved ones.