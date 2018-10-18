Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


4 ways to be a good stepmother

It’s no secret that the relationship between mother and stepmother gets a nasty reputation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mother and child play

Mother and child

(bkreader.com)

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

The stepparent-stepchild relationship is critical for the happiness and security of a family.

Stepmothers are needed in every family after a divorce or demise of mother to manage the home, care for the child as they grow and mature.

Movies are infiltrated with visions of mutual hatred and situations of tension, jealousy, and revenge. But is this an accurate picture?

Stepmothers will genuine intentions can follow these simple to have a healthy relationship with the stepchild.

READ ALSO:Your guy is 'Mr. Right' if he does these 7 things

  • Make a good first impression

Blood is thicker than water. You can replace their mother but do your best to have a positive impact on their lives. Be yourself during the first meeting and keep the conversation short. You can’t force them to love you in just one meeting. With time and patience, they will know your relevance in their lives.

  • Allow time for grieving

Regardless of who their mother is, they always adore them. Every child wants their parents to stay together. Allow the child to set the pace of the relationship; when he or she is ready, they will draw closer to you.

  • Treat them as family

You have a great responsibility to fill the shoes of their mother once you are married to their daddy. Make them feel happy at home; nurture them the same way you will treat your own child. Include them in the family activities, listen to and respect their opinions and praise them when the occasion calls for it.

READ ALSO:5 things every girl wants her man to do for her

  • Exchange interest

Be open to your stepchildren's interests, you never know what new activity you'll enjoy together. This will give you the opportunity to spend more time with them; know their strength and weakness and possible ways to help them.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

5 perfect gifts every girl should think of surprising their boyfriends with 5 perfect gifts every girl should think of surprising their boyfriends with
Check out photos from Ghanaian actor, Harry Bentil's traditional wedding Check out photos from Ghanaian actor, Harry Bentil's traditional wedding
5 things every girl wants her man to do for her 5 things every girl wants her man to do for her
KOD and his wife melt our hearts with their 10th Wedding Anniversary Photos KOD and his wife melt our hearts with their 10th Wedding Anniversary Photos
Ladies! Here is how to play hard-to-get in 3 easy steps Ladies! Here is how to play hard-to-get in 3 easy steps
5 Ghanaian couples who gave us awesome dance lessons at their wedding 5 Ghanaian couples who gave us awesome dance lessons at their wedding

Recommended Videos

Science says men with these are more likely to make you orgasm Science says men with these are more likely to make you orgasm
Pastor Chris’ in-law shames IG user who criticized wife’s dress Pastor Chris’ in-law shames IG user who criticized wife’s dress
5 reasons why foreplay is important for good sex 5 reasons why foreplay is important for good sex



Top Articles

1 Check out photos from Ghanaian actor, Harry Bentil's traditional weddingbullet
2 5 things every girl wants her man to do for herbullet
3 Wedding Tips 5 reasons why you shouldn’t slim down for your weddingbullet
4 KOD and his wife melt our hearts with their 10th Wedding...bullet
5 Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your...bullet
6 5 perfect gifts every girl should think of surprising their...bullet
7 5 Ghanaian couples who gave us awesome dance lessons at...bullet
8 Dating Tips 5 small gestures that can strengthen your...bullet
9 Your guy is 'Mr. Right' if he does these 7 thingsbullet
10 Vodafone Ghana CEO Yolanda Cuba grabs Ghanaian boyfriendbullet

Related Articles

Check out photos from Ghanaian actor, Harry Bentil's traditional wedding
Dating tips Here are things to do when you're newly single
Relationship Tips 5 reasons why foreplay is important for good sex
How to invest the money you get from your wedding
Dating Tips 5 small gestures that can strengthen your relationship
6,000 women Man who had sex with 6,000 women dies while having sex with tourist
5 perfect gifts every girl should think of surprising their boyfriends with

Top Videos

1 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
2 Love And Travel Essentials every woman should pack for a baecationbullet
3 X'mas Aapproaching After 'chopping' her for 11 months, she deserves...bullet
4 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly...bullet
5 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
6 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly...bullet
7 Boxing Day Gifts that will make him feel special this Christmasbullet
8 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl...bullet
9 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
10 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet

Relationships & Weddings

What it's like to be an extrovert-the good and the bad
Here are photos from the Royal Wedding you didn't know happened today
Here are photos from the Royal Wedding you didn't know happened today
Philip and Sharon
Pastor Chris' in-law shuts down IG user who criticized wife's wedding dress
Pulse couple
How to invest the money you get from your wedding
X
Advertisement