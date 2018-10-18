4 ways to be a good stepmother

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

The stepparent-stepchild relationship is critical for the happiness and security of a family.

Stepmothers are needed in every family after a divorce or demise of mother to manage the home, care for the child as they grow and mature.

Movies are infiltrated with visions of mutual hatred and situations of tension, jealousy, and revenge. But is this an accurate picture?

Stepmothers will genuine intentions can follow these simple to have a healthy relationship with the stepchild.

Make a good first impression

Blood is thicker than water. You can replace their mother but do your best to have a positive impact on their lives. Be yourself during the first meeting and keep the conversation short. You can’t force them to love you in just one meeting. With time and patience, they will know your relevance in their lives.

Allow time for grieving

Regardless of who their mother is, they always adore them. Every child wants their parents to stay together. Allow the child to set the pace of the relationship; when he or she is ready, they will draw closer to you.

Treat them as family

You have a great responsibility to fill the shoes of their mother once you are married to their daddy. Make them feel happy at home; nurture them the same way you will treat your own child. Include them in the family activities, listen to and respect their opinions and praise them when the occasion calls for it.

Exchange interest

Be open to your stepchildren's interests, you never know what new activity you'll enjoy together. This will give you the opportunity to spend more time with them; know their strength and weakness and possible ways to help them.