Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 amazing reasons to have sex every single day


Relationship Tips 5 amazing reasons to have sex every single day

If you thought that the only benefit of sex was pleasure, here’s some news for you.

  • Published:
play

It can be a challenge to set aside quality time for sex for many couples. Whether it’s because their libidos don’t match, or life’s obligations have made them too tired for anything lascivious.

It’s really bad when you think about it because the benefits of sex are endless! Yeah, it feels good, but more importantly, it is optimum for your health and overall quality of life.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 amazing reasons to have sex every single day.

1. Strengthens Relationships

Sex gas a way of building and tightening the bond between two people. It is a means of communicating care and affection between two people. If you think about it, your relationship probably feels strained when intimacy wavers.

READ ALSO: 7 little things that destroy a man's ego

2. Better Cardiac health

Sex is another form of cardiac exercise. The heart is the most important muscle in the body. The physical exertion from sex keeps that muscle moving, which helps to combat heart diseases and conditions.

play

 

3. Help Alleviate Depression

Depression is a major problem among people who are unhappy with their lives. A good sex life improves one's outlook on life, which alleviates depression.

4.Boost the Immune System

Again, sex increases blood flow throughout your body. This keeps antibodies building in your system for the purpose of fighting viruses and germs that cause medical problems.

5. Increase Blood Circulation

This is an important benefit of sex, making it worth mentioning at least this one more time.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Male ego: 7 little things that destroy a man's ego Male ego 7 little things that destroy a man's ego
Wife material: 6 sure signs that she is a wife material Wife material 6 sure signs that she is a wife material
Dating tips: Here are things to do when you're newly single Dating tips Here are things to do when you're newly single
6,000 women: Man who had sex with 6,000 women dies while having sex with tourist 6,000 women Man who had sex with 6,000 women dies while having sex with tourist
Relationship tips: 6 clear signs you need to stay single for a while Relationship tips 6 clear signs you need to stay single for a while
Couples: 13 types of Kenyan couples we all know Couples 13 types of Kenyan couples we all know

Recommended Videos

Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodt Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodt
Lifestyle Tips: Common sexual insecurities and how to fight them Lifestyle Tips Common sexual insecurities and how to fight them
Lifestyle & Relationships: 4 things you should never do in a relationship Lifestyle & Relationships 4 things you should never do in a relationship



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 5 mobile phone rules every couple should followbullet
2 Dating Tips 7 signs your boyfriend doesn't love youbullet
3 Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your...bullet
4 Married! Check out lavish photos of Pastor Chris' daughter and...bullet
5 Dating Tips 3 reasons you need to take a break from datingbullet
6 Dating Tips 4 signs that he is interested in you for the wrong...bullet
7 Pulse Weddings 10 jaw-droppingly beautiful wedding dresses...bullet
8 Introverts 8 things you should never say to an introvertbullet
9 Male ego 7 little things that destroy a man's egobullet
10 Wow! Pastor Chris' daughter to tie the knot with her...bullet

Related Articles

Dating Tips 3 reasons you need to take a break from dating
Dating Tips 4 signs that he is interested in you for the wrong reasons
Twitter Reactions Ladies are getting pregnant on social media after watching this video
Dating Tips 7 signs your boyfriend doesn't love you
Marriage Tips 4 very key duties of a maid of honour you should know
Dating Tips Ghanaians discuss buying a birthday gift for their ex
Relationship Tips 5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you
Dating Tips 3 reasons you need to take a break from dating
Dating Tips 4 signs that he is interested in you for the wrong reasons
Twitter Reactions Ladies are getting pregnant on social media after watching this video

Top Videos

1 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
2 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
3 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
4 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly...bullet
5 Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor...bullet
6 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
7 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
8 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

Weddings 7 things to consider when choosing your bridesmaids
The touch choice to make - money or fantastic sex?
Married in Naija Why do wives let off cheating husbands so easily?
Whenever he calls, I just can't say no to him
Relationship Talk With Bukky He's a terrible guy but great at sex; how do you deal with this confusion?
Twitter Reactions Ladies are getting pregnant on social media after watching this video
X
Advertisement