5 behaviours chronic cheaters have in common

It is not possible to pinpoint what exactly is going on in their minds when they indulge in infidelity. One person might give reason A for cheating while others might have different excuses ranging from B to Z.

There are, however, a few things chronic cheaters have in common, that may help explain why they turn it into a habit.

Thus, here are a few facts about people who cheat that you should know.

They are always able to justify cheating

It is very natural for serial cheaters to blame their partner when things go wrong in the relationship so that they could justify their actions. They might accuse their partner of lack of sex, support, or attention. This is mainly because of the lack of communication between the two partners.

They feel misunderstood

Serial cheaters always claim that their partners can't understand them, which results in them finding it somewhere else. The reason behind this is because they don't speak up about the things they don't like in the relationship.

They consider their partner as the reason for their happiness

Serial cheaters do not take responsibility for their own unhappiness. They might think it's their partner's job to make things work, so the moment things go wrong, they often don't know how to handle it other than to cheat.

They are afraid to be alone

People who habitually cheat may do so as a way of dealing with a fear of abandonment, which may stem from low self-esteem. They think that by being with multiple people, they won’t be abandoned.

They feel unlovable

Some people cheat repeatedly due to their own insecurities and a deep-seated fear that they are unlovable. They never challenge themselves to be vulnerable enough to truly experience a connection to another person.

They always think someone else will make them happier