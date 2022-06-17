5 best ways to showcase and make memories of your wedding dress

There are so many details to consider when planning for your wedding—the flowers, the cake, the dress! Once your dress is picked and the big day is underway, though, don’t forget to make the most of your special dress by having your photographer take lots of creative photos of it.

Make it into a work of art

If you truly want to look back at your cherished gown every day, why not take that gorgeous wedding outfit and transform it into a stunning piece of exclusive art. You can frame your entire wedding dress to create a luxurious piece of artwork specially tailored to you and your home. You can preserve the happiness of your wedding day for many years to come.

Turn it into a gown for your daughter

You can use it for your slightly older children at her birthday party. No matter how your daughter wears it, making your wedding outfit into clothes for your little ones is a great way to give them a tiny piece of your big day!

Capture moments and make lasting memories

This is an event that you want to hold dear in your heart forever. If you are passionate about capturing details of your wedding outfit, hire wedding videographers to make sure that not only do you keep these memories forever, but that they’re also done in a professional manner that brings out the best of every image and event that takes place. What better way to keep a forever memory of your emotions, personal touches, and details. Videographers can put together beautiful videos of your cherished outfit. Videos will bring back all the happy memories of your outfit.

Have the much-needed wedding dress shots

For lasting memories, make sure you have all of your wedding outfit’s best angles photographed. You have to be a little precise and focused when it comes to photographing your wedding dress. This will help to keep the memories and make the most of them. Don’t just rely on standard bridal portraits but look beyond to capture your wedding dress in all its beauty.

Capture a picture of your wedding dress on its hanger and memorize its finer details up close. Don’t forget the back shots as the back of the wedding dress always has surprising details.

Preserve your wedding dress