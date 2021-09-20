Married couples with huge age differences may be united and quite strong against society’s disapproving looks, but at times, they are also forced to submit to cruel perceptions and traditions.
5 common problems couples with huge age differences face
Couples with a huge age gap face some inevitable problems in their marriages when society, families and friends fail to support their decision.
In the account of this, we bring to you some common problems that married couples face.
Problems in sex life
Such couples can face a huge problem when it comes to sexual compatibility because, with time, the elder partner can face decreasing sexual desire or libido which can irk the younger partner. And so, the younger partner may look to find intimacy somewhere else. Sexual dissatisfaction can also force couples to drift apart.
Blaming problems due to the age gap
If the couple faces problems in their marriage, the people surrounding them will start blaming the age gap as the root cause of the issues and arguments. While this is completely unnecessary, people won’t leave a chance to criticise them. What’s worse, some partners may even come to believe that!
Compatibility issues
If both the partners are from completely different generations, then some compatibility issues are bound to happen. They both may have different mindsets and opinions that may majorly clash during arguments and fights. They might also have different priorities that may not sit well with each other.
Deciding on having children
Couples with huge age differences may face the issue of having children. Either one of them may disagree with having children if they happen to be in their prime years. While on the other hand, the other partner is constantly worried about their biological clock running out. This can formulate a huge debate that might lead to potential marital issues.
Society will always judge
Society can be very harsh on couples and will increasingly pass judgements on them. Some may term either of them to be a gold digger or base their marriage purely on sexual desires. People will judge and criticise their decision. They may even comment on the parents’ decision to let their children get married in such a way!
