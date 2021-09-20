5 common problems couples with huge age differences face

In the account of this, we bring to you some common problems that married couples face.

Problems in sex life

Such couples can face a huge problem when it comes to sexual compatibility because, with time, the elder partner can face decreasing sexual desire or libido which can irk the younger partner. And so, the younger partner may look to find intimacy somewhere else. Sexual dissatisfaction can also force couples to drift apart.

Blaming problems due to the age gap

If the couple faces problems in their marriage, the people surrounding them will start blaming the age gap as the root cause of the issues and arguments. While this is completely unnecessary, people won’t leave a chance to criticise them. What’s worse, some partners may even come to believe that!

Compatibility issues

If both the partners are from completely different generations, then some compatibility issues are bound to happen. They both may have different mindsets and opinions that may majorly clash during arguments and fights. They might also have different priorities that may not sit well with each other.

Deciding on having children

Couples with huge age differences may face the issue of having children. Either one of them may disagree with having children if they happen to be in their prime years. While on the other hand, the other partner is constantly worried about their biological clock running out. This can formulate a huge debate that might lead to potential marital issues.

Society will always judge