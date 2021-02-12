Abusive and manipulative relationships have the power to cause immense emotional and physical trauma to a person. And the even sadder part of this is that mostly, it’s the women who are the victims in these abusive relationships.

It should never be in our place to judge those women who choose to remain in abusive relationships. But rather, we should try our best to understand the situation that they’re in and help steer them to safety.

Just to help you gain a better understanding of why these women remain in abusive relationships, check out the reasons below:

Their male partners are charming and sweet when they want to be

They keep on being drawn back to his charm. You would be surprised at just how many abusive partners are very good at being charming and nice. That’s how they draw their victims in. They manage to build up a certain kind of trust and then they abuse them.

They may have children together

Kids always make things more complicated in a relationship. When a mother is caught in an abusive relationship, she also has to think about how her kids would feel if she left her husband. She can’t be selfish in her decision-making because there are too many things she has to consider.

They may be financially dependent on their partners

Money is important. As much as we don’t want to admit it sometimes, money plays a big role in how we govern our lives. If she is financially dependent on him to survive, then she can sometimes be left without a choice if she wants to go on living the life that she wants.

Have little self-esteem left to fight

Remember that abusive relationships can take a substantial emotional toll on a person. Often, a victim will be led to believe that she is a person of no worth. She will believe in her own helplessness and therefore she will just have to remain in the place that she’s in until someone else can help convince her otherwise.

