5 compliments women want to stop hearing from men

But really, are men actually giving the best compliments or do they just think they are? Apparently, thinking of something nice to say to a woman is not the same thing as actually complimenting her.

Here are some of the things women say they no longer want to hear from men in the name of compliments:

There’s something different about you

Women don’t like hearing this because they don’t know whether the guy means it in a bad way or a good way. He could be saying you’re different as a code word for ‘you’re ugly.

I like your shape

It makes women uncomfortable when guys make it so obvious that they’ve been checking them out like that. Some are even as crude as to say, I like your ass. I don’t think that counts as a compliment no matter what men think.

You’re too fine to not have a boyfriend

Every time a woman hears a guy say this, they just lose it. It’s like saying she’s pretty but broke. Guys really need to stop saying that crap.

You’re really intelligent

The reason why this does not sound as a good compliment for most women is because, to the lady the guy obviously expected her to be stupid or something.

You’re so beautiful

Women know they are beautiful. If a guy can’t come up with some better way of saying it, most women really don’t want to hear that line anymore.