news

Brides and grooms are giving us more reasons to honor their wedding invitations. Some of us attend weddings to just to admire the bride’s lovely gown.

The poets can’t wait for the emotional wedding vows to get some inspiration for their next masterpiece. There are some wedding guests who come just in time for the reception and all the goodies that come with it.

The couple’s first dance is gradually becoming an interesting part of weddings. Gone were the days where some couples were too shy to show off their dance moves on their big.

READ ALSO:Pastor Chris' in-law shuts down IG user who criticized wife's wedding dress

Watch out how these Ghanaian couples stole the show at their own weddings.

1.

2.

3.

4.

READ ALSO:How to invest the money you get from your wedding

5.