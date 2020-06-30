Ghanaian actress Akuapem Polo has received backlash from social media for posting a naked photo with his son while celebrating his birthday.

Although the actress was being emotional about the post, personalities including her fellow actress, Beverly Afaglo has described her action as embarrassing.

Amongst other things, we know Akuapem Poloo's dedication as a mother and are very few celebrities can match her dedication.

While her son celebrates his birthday, let’s glance through some photos of the two having awesome moments and this time, they are not borderline child abuse.

Check photos below:

Akuapem Poloo and her son

