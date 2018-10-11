news

Rapper Sarkodie receieved tons of praises from many netizens and some industry players yesterday, September 10th after the release of his diss song to the acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta wale. Interestingly, some friends of his, within and outside his camp also commended the rapper.

The song titled ‘Advice’ was a response to some assertions made by Shatta Wale early September when Shatta Wale appeared on Hitz FM to discuss his “Reign” album.

Many celebrities couldn't hide their love for the Sarkodie song as they commented with some interesting emojis and parise texts. Inclusive were some some friends of the 'Dancehall King'.

Here are 5 'friends' of Shatta Wale who commended Sarkodie for his diss song.

1. Pope Skinny

2. ARAB-B

3. Shatta Wale

4. Efia Odo

5.Archipalago