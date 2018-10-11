Pulse.com.gh logo
5 'friends' of Shatta Wale who praised Sark for his diss song


Advice Here are 5 'friends' of Shatta Wale who commended Sarkodie for his diss song

Sometimes,our enemies are closer than we think.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Rapper Sarkodie receieved tons of praises from many netizens and some industry players yesterday, September 10th after the release of his diss song to the acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta wale. Interestingly, some friends of his, within and outside his camp also commended the rapper.

The song titled ‘Advice’ was a response to some assertions made by Shatta Wale early September when Shatta Wale appeared on Hitz FM  to discuss his “Reign” album.

Many celebrities couldn't hide their love for the Sarkodie song as they commented with some interesting emojis and parise texts. Inclusive were some some friends of the 'Dancehall King'.

READ ALSO:10 beautiful photos of Sarkodie and Shatta Wale before the diss song

Here are 5 'friends' of Shatta Wale who commended Sarkodie for his diss song.

1. Pope Skinny

play

READ ALSO: Guru Don’t reply else you will lose big time -Rapper advices to Shatta Wale

2. ARAB-B

play

play

3. Shatta Wale

play

play

 

4. Efia Odo

play

play

 

5.Archipalago

play

View this post on Instagram

Archipalago ..smh

A post shared by GHPage#emo#4oCi##Com (@ghpagedotcom) on

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

