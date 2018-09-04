5 fun things to do on your second anniversary

news

Anniversaries offer the wonderful opportunity to relive beautiful memories, practice gratefulness for your partner, and to show your love and strengthen your bond.

Make this year’s anniversary with your significant other something special — one that will bring you closer together.

Give a love talk

Marriage is a beautiful thing with lots of ups and downs. However, during the counseling sections, some marriage counselors use sugarcoated words to make it look like a smooth sail.

After a long and bumpy one year of marriage, you can share your experience with the young in your church or community who are planning to get married.

Decorate!

Due to social media, everything is possible these days. Auction some of your clothes, old furniture, and gadgets online. Use the money to buy new ones and redecorate your house for a fresh start.

Take a coooking class together

Due to the expensive cost of living in the city, some couple has two or more side gigs aside their permanent job and barely spend time together.

How do you spice up your relationship if you found yourself in such a situation? Weekends should be set aside for family time. Take a cooking class and spend your Saturdays trying new recipes while you go on date on Sundays.

Organise a party

Even some celebrity marriages collapse. Staying together peacefully is a milestone that ought to celebrate with family, friends, and neighbors. Organise a barbecue party and invite people to celebrate your big day with you.

Give Alms

Visit a neighboring orphanage home and donate basic amenities to help them live a better life. Your kind gesture will surely not be in vain.