As we celebrate international worker’s day or commonly called May Day tomorrow, some labour union leaders will take to the streets to campaign about the right of workers, poor working conditions and long hours without extra income among others related issues.

However, they are some good bosses out there who deserve to be commended for her good leadership, coaching and teamwork.

Here are give thoughtful for your boss either male or female that will leave them speechless

Citation

A good boss does more than managing people to achieve the companies goals. He inspires, motivates and extends a hand outside the work environment. Write all the good qualities about him in short and precise piece and present to him.

Clothing

Whether your boss is a Ghanaian or foreigner, you can never go wrong with an African print made our Ghanaian textiles companies or quality kente cloth woven by the indigenous people in the Ashanti Kingdom. You can add quality beads of various kinds to them to accessorize when they step out.

Coffee machine

Some days call for hot coffee to get work done. Its always good to have things in excess especially when it comes to electrical appliances which can break down within a blink of an eye. Gift your boss a quality coffee machine and packages of his favorite coffee. If your boss is a not a coffee drinker, you can gift them other appliances like toaster or a dozen of mugs for his traditional breakfast.

Business card holder

This is a thoughtful and handy gift that your boss would love and use. It keeps them arranged and they can give away their card to anyone at anything. You can go the extra mile to customize it.

A hamper of goodies

Buy their favorite wines, add some freshly baked pastries, fruits and vegetables and deliver to their home. They would love this package and might request for more. A healthy mind resides in a healthy body.