5 interesting places to have sex aside from the bedroom

Studies have shown that making the bedroom the only venue for all your sex sessions could be a shortcut to relationship breakdown.

A House Method research says that taking your passion to other rooms in the house or outside the house boosts relationship satisfaction.

It added that couples having sex outside of the bedroom at least sometimes report having 10.5 per cent greater relationship satisfaction and 33 per cent more sexual satisfaction lives than those couples who have sex only in their boring old bedroom.

Getting it on outside the bedroom also seems to increase participants’ sexual appetite: they’re having it an average of 10.9 times a month compared to 5.8 times per month for the bedroom-only couples.

The bedroom, hence, isn’t the only place where you can have sex.

You can splurge your sexual fantasies anywhere in the house, provided you both are comfortable with experimenting during sex. Here are some places to consider aside from the bedroom:

Sex in the car

Having sex in your car is another thrilling experience that you and your partner ought to have. You both can pull off a great sex session by putting down the car seats and having the best time of your lives. It may get a bit sweaty and grovelling, but it’ll be fantastic.

Sex on the stairs

The stairs are an unusual place where you can have sex but it’s guaranteed to give you and your partner pleasure. This is a great option for couples with a considerable height difference. The doggy position will be best on the stairs.

Sex in the couch

Your living room’s couch is one of the most comfortable places where you can have sex. It is perfect for those who aren’t comfortable with having sex outside of their home or in a public place.

Sex in the kitchen