5 mobile phone rules every couple should follow


5 mobile phone rules every couple should follow

Mobile phones are great but can also create problems for relationships

Mobile phones are great but can also create problems for relationships. These are the cell phone rules every couple has to follow for a healthy relationship.

1. Walking away from your partner to answer phone calls is totally wrong. Your partner will perceive you are hiding something or having an affair. Love is about perception.

2.Please call back or reply as soon as you can when you see a missed call or text from your partner. Put your partner at ease.

3.If you will be busy, notify your partner you will not be able to pick up calls or reply texts promptly. Inform your partner what you will be doing and approximately for how long. This prepares your partner and brings peace because your partner will not feel ignored.

4. Don’t make a habit of putting your phone on silent mode or turning it off each time you’re with your partner. It makes you look like you are hiding something.

5. After the date and you don’t live together; man, call her up and check on her, tell her you got home safe; lady, send him a text, thanking him for a wonderful time.

