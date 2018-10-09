Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 reasons why foreplay is important for good sex


Relationship Tips 5 reasons why foreplay is important for good sex

Learn how to add foreplay back into your routine so you can boost your bond in and out of the bedroom.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 reasons why foreplay is important for good sex play

5 reasons why foreplay is important for good sex

NB: Make it a point be a part of our live video discussion on Wednesday, October 10th 2018 at 10pm via our Facebook page @PulseGhana as we dive deep into the topic of 'FOREPLAY'.

Foreplay is a much more vital piece of the pie than it's often credited to be. In fact, it can be the thin line between a good sexual moment and a bad one.

Foreplay has become an integral part of the whole lovemaking experience. As much as impromptu sexual encounters without foreplay is sometimes considered as some of the best sexual experiences, most women will also agree that good sexual encounters are one with a good allocated time for foreplay or what other's label pre-sexual play.

5 reasons why foreplay is important for good sex play

5 reasons why foreplay is important for good sex

Just so you know, foreplay is a set of emotionally and physically intimate acts between two or more people meant to create sexual arousal and desire for sexual activity. It includes kissing, touching or nibbling the partner.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 reasons why foreplay is important for good sex.

1.It increases intimacy

Foreplay has a way of cranking intimacy with your partner up a notch. It heightens the experience in bed and is a great way to connect with your partner. Respond to their signals - don’t be afraid to tell your partner exactly what works and what doesn’t, and remember, if you’re not comfortable talking,  you can communicate in other ways, through encouraging sighs and moans.

5 reasons why foreplay is important for good sex play

5 reasons why foreplay is important for good sex

 

2. It enhances natural lubrication

Save yourself the stress of buying purchasing a sexual lubricant on the market which can sometimes be totally embarassing. The intimate and sensual nature of pre-sexual play increases blood flow to the genitals so that the vulva and clitoris swell and the vagina lubricates itself and men as well through the sperm duct.

5 reasons why foreplay is important for good sex play

5 reasons why foreplay is important for good sex

 

READ ALSO: 5 signs he is just about the sex and not love

3.It’s sets the tone for an epic climax

You can’t expect an amazing climax without working on the foreplay. Foreplay sets the tone for a beautiful ending and with that we mean a good orgasm. One that is totally sensual and rejuvinating.

4. It simplifies the act

We all know how sex could be a tiring act sometimes with vigorous humping and bumping most often just to make a statement to your partner. You end up running out of breath and mind communicates your stress to your system and it also gives an untimely help by breaking the 'waters'.

With foreplay, it gratifies the act and makes it more enjoyable but most importantly less stressful.

5 reasons why foreplay is important for good sex play

5 reasons why foreplay is important for good sex

 

5. You get to understand your partner's body chemistry

Foreplay is the perfect time to spend understanding what your partner likes because without that, you will never learn what she really needs to be fully stimulated. Don't be shy; ask for feedback and also give your own. Both partners profit from good communication during foreplay and lovemaking. Also, without cutting the intensity of the moment, ask her what she really likes and what makes her go wild.

5 reasons why foreplay is important for good sex play

5 reasons why foreplay is important for good sex

NB: Make it a point be a part of our live video discussion on Wednesday, October 10th 2018 at 10pm via our Facebook page @PulseGhana as we dive deep into the topic of 'FOREPLAY'.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Dating Tips: 5 small gestures that can strengthen your relationship Dating Tips 5 small gestures that can strengthen your relationship
Dating Tips: 4 things every couple should have in common Dating Tips 4 things every couple should have in common
Relationship Tips: 5 signs he is just about the sex and not love Relationship Tips 5 signs he is just about the sex and not love
Marriage Tips: 10 romantic words your wife wants to hear every morning Marriage Tips 10 romantic words your wife wants to hear every morning
Dating Tips: 5 signs that he is regretful for dumping you Dating Tips 5 signs that he is regretful for dumping you
Dating Tips: 3 things you shouldn’t do when an ex texts you Dating Tips 3 things you shouldn’t do when an ex texts you

Recommended Videos

Pulse Weddings: Philip Frimpong marries Pastor Chris' first daughter Pulse Weddings Philip Frimpong marries Pastor Chris' first daughter
Sex Tips: 5 sicknesses sex can help prevent Sex Tips 5 sicknesses sex can help prevent
Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodt Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodt



Top Articles

1 Dating Tips 3 things you shouldn’t do when an ex texts youbullet
2 Relationship Tips 5 signs he is just about the sex and not lovebullet
3 Marriage Tips 10 romantic words your wife wants to hear every morningbullet
4 Dating Tips 5 signs that he is regretful for dumping youbullet
5 Dating Tips 4 things every couple should have in commonbullet
6 Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your...bullet
7 Male ego 7 little things that destroy a man's egobullet
8 Dating Tips 7 signs your boyfriend doesn't love youbullet
9 Relationship Tips 5 amazing reasons to have sex every...bullet
10 Relationship tips 6 clear signs you are in love with...bullet

Top Videos

1 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl deserves in a...bullet
2 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
3 Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodtbullet
4 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly...bullet
5 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
6 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
7 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
8 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
9 Love And Travel Essentials every woman should pack for a...bullet
10 X'mas Aapproaching After 'chopping' her for 11 months,...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

Wife material 6 sure signs that she is a wife material
Dating tips Here are things to do when you're newly single
6,000 women Man who had sex with 6,000 women dies while having sex with tourist
Relationship tips 6 clear signs you need to stay single for a while
X
Advertisement