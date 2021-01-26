But as you continue to face life this time as a couple did you ever thought about other things, aside from love, that has become very important in keeping your bond intact?

Well, a lot of people coming from different backgrounds have been saying that it’s not only love that’s essential in a relationship.

Sure, it serves as the core building block of your bond, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be the only key element in making the relationship work.

If you are to ask couples that have lasted for several decades already, they’d tell you another thing that must be present in a relationship: Respect.

But why respect? Here are several reasons to ponder on:

Nurtures trust

When you respect someone, you also recognize his or her capabilities and limitations. At the same time, you take high regard for their qualities and give them ample trust to take on situations in the way they should be handled. The same goes with partners in a relationship. When they respect each other, they also trust each other’s respective wellbeing, and that they won’t do things that may hurt either or both of them deliberately.

Trust, however, is further amplified by love, that’s why you become more giving and understanding to your partner.

Teaches you the value of patience

It is hard to be patient when in a relationship, especially when you have grown accustomed to your partner’s flaws and attitudes. Also, there are a lot of instances when you feel like you have already invested a lot on your partner and your bond, hence whenever conflicts arise you tend to put these thoughts into words at their expense.

With respect, however, you learn to be patient, not only with your partner but also with yourself. You learn to realize that neither of you is perfect and that you have to be patient with how you deal with unexpected situations as well.

Allows more tolerance

If you are to do a survey on married couples on how they made their marriage last for a long time, you won’t always hear them say, love. Rather, you can expect them to mention the word “respect” more often.

This is because love has this tendency to fade over time. As you and your partner grow and spend more moments together, both in times of fun and strife, you both change. You grow out certain attitudes and feelings for each other, but the situation calls for you to stick together and carry on. Love –or more like the absence of it, only makes your setup worse, but it can be remedied if you both have respect for each other.

Respect sees through the good and learns to accept the bad

When you are in love with someone, all you see are their best qualities, both inside and out. At the same time, you set aside their flaws and weaknesses, as tolerate these as much as you can. Respect doesn’t work that way.

When you have respect with the person you chose to be in a relationship with, you come to accept the person’s beauty and flaws, the bitter and sweet, and good and the bad.

You won’t be tempted to do things that may damage your relationship

While let’s say you and your partner are totally into each other, there are times when you feel tempted to do things that may hurt both your feelings. You are tempted to cheat or to make decisions that concern your partner without telling them beforehand. And yes, these things bring about irreparable damage that will only cause your relationship to collapse right before your very eyes.

But, if you have respect for your partner and your relationship, you won’t even think about cheating or other hurtful actions, because you know your limits and the repercussions of such moves.