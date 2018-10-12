Pulse.com.gh logo
5 reasons why you are not enjoying the sex


5 reasons why you are not enjoying the sex

Have a great sex this weekend folks.

African couple play

African couple

What is the essence of hooking up with this guy if you are getting multiple orgasms? Sex is a fun and win-win activity for the parties involved.

Having a great sex should be a goal each your hit the sheets. The first step towards a great sex life is identifying the reasons you aren’t having all the orgasms you deserve, then you can figure out how to change it. ASAP.

READ ALSO: 5 reasons why you shouldn’t slim down for your wedding

  • You are too stressed out

Sometimes you have to forget about your bills and have real fun with your partner in the bedroom. Sex is a great exercise and a stress reliever to help think clearly about your issue and find immediate solutions.

  • He doesn’t know what he is doing

The mere sight of your sexy body gets him confused and he ends up messing up the beautiful night. Some guys also know how the right positions, where to touch and how to make it pleasurable for you.

  • He only cares about himself

Some guys are just selfish. The game is over once they get what they want from the sexual intercourse.

  • You are afraid to ask for what you what

It is not a crime to voice out your sexual fantasies. Communication is important before and after sexual intercourse to satisfy each other’s sexual needs.

READ ALSO:6 signs that a guy is forcing you to dump him

  • You are way too self-conscious

If he wants you to slim down or gain weight, he would have told you before this day. Make every moment spent special and speechless and stop worrying about how you look.

