5 reasons why you shouldn’t slim down for your wedding


Wedding Tips 5 reasons why you shouldn’t slim down for your wedding

There are much better reasons to lose weight.

Can we talk about this amazing dress? play

Can we talk about this amazing dress?

(curvyblacklove)

Slimming down has become an important task for most brides before they walk down the aisle. Losing weight doesn’t necessarily mean you will look your best on your wedding day.

Get the right fit gown, flawless facebeat, lovely hairstyle and leave the rest to the photographer to give you nice photos while smiling beautifully all through the event.

  •  You need your energy

Wedding planning, irrespective of the number of guests you have invited is a full-time job and you need to have mentally and physically fit to execute all activities. It is not advisable to be on a super-low-calorie diet that will deprive you of energy by definition.

  •  It won't necessarily make you look better in your dress

Wedding gowns are not meant for size 10 and 12 women only. Even if they don’t have the right size for the particular style you want to walk down the aisle with, they can get one for you. That is why it is very important to plan months ahead of your wedding.

  • It can make your fiancé feel insecure

Your fiance didn’t care about your weight when he proposed to you so why do you want to lose weight now?

He loved you just the way you were so it's up to you now to maintain a healthy weight that turns him every time.

  • It can mess with your cycle

Having your menses on your wedding day is a nightmare every bride tries to avoid. Slimming down few weeks to your wedding can cause hormonal changes that mess with your regular cycle.

When you're all dressed in white on your wedding day, the last thing you need is to worry about is getting a surprise period.

  •  There are much better reasons to lose weight

Who says you can’t walk down the aisle when you are a plus size woman?  Certainly, don't need to lose weight for your wedding.

