Are you facing issues in your relationship? Have you lost the spark in your relationship?

Spontaneous sex

Keep your sex life exciting. Sex improves the bond between a couple after having a heated argument. Stick to your work schedule but don’t set strict rules about where and when to have sex, what sex position and who is playing the dominant role. There are numerous ways to turn your partner on especially in this chilly weather.

Read about health and sex guide

Communication is key in every relationship. If you’re not satisfying your partner, its high time you read more about their sexual fantasies and step up your game tonight.

Watch romantic movies

Netflix and chill is the new norm. Stock your fridge with some drinks and get your small chops ready. Don’t forget the dipping sauce.

True or dare

Be romantically creative. Sometimes, staying indoors can be more fun and adventurous. Task your partner to do things that will lead to the bedroom.

Cook

Have you and your partner cooked completely naked before? Try it this weekend and share your review with us.