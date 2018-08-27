5 romantic ways to propose to your girlfriend

news

Every girl of a perfect and romantic proposal. The dream to be asked ‘The Question’. But what and how?

The onus lies on guys to make this romantic proposal dream come true. But the truth is that guys are steps behind romance and creativity to ask such an important question.

With this article, you can make your proposal the most romantic date with your loved ones. We here to give you some helpful tips, the best ways to propose a girl.

1. Radio Proposal

Some ladies love the idea of the whole world hearing their proposal. If you know she listens to the radio at a certain time everyday, making a dedication will sweep her of her feat. Call your local FM radio station, one you know she will be tuning into. What would you say on the radio? That is clearly up to you. But it should be something memorable and sweet.

2. Candle Light Dinner

It is one of the sweetest and romantic ways to propose. It is an evergreen most romantic move. Fix it on a special day and make it private only for both of you. Share your feelings and convince her in a best possible way.

3. Beach proposal

If you are more of a laid black person, proposing on the beach will be the perfect place to propose. Arrange with someone to write your proposal message in the beach sands and walk her to the place surprisingly to see it.

4. Flash Mob Proposal

Flash mob proposals are now the latest trend in town. This proposal requires more planning than the other engagement ideas. Choose the location, hire the actors, and hire a choreographer and let them jam her to her favorite tune.