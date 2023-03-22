5 sign your partner is madly in love with you

Being 'madly in love' very much varies based on the individual or couple, as well as the stage of relationship the couple is in.

For some come couples, being madly in love is associated with passionate love—the hot desire, desperate longing, and passion—that couples feel at the beginning of their courtship, which usually decreases in intensity over time. For other couples, being madly in love is associated with companionate love, along with reigniting romance and passion.

But if every relationship is different, and the experience of being “madly in love” can vary based upon the individual affected, how does one know they’re madly in love? Here are a few signs to know:

ADVERTISEMENT

They make you a priority

When your partner makes you and the relationship a priority over other things in his or her life such as work, friends and personal hobbies, they are showing you they value the connection.

Making time when they are busy or re-working their schedule to be with you for something that is important to you shows love and commitment.

They share intimate and personal information with you

Love motivates people to share extensive personal, often confidential, information with a partner. They feel the urge to share things about their childhood, desires, feelings, and aspirations for the future with you (and with you).

ADVERTISEMENT

Although you might think that your partner is merely an open individual, it’s quite possible that he or she has not revealed these feelings and desires to other people they know.

They introduce you to friends and family

When your partner is madly in love with you, they are happy if you connect (and they want you to connect) with people who are important to them.

Not only do they want to show you off to others, but they like the idea that their family and friends understand firsthand all of the amazing qualities that made them fall in love with you.

They align their interests with yours

ADVERTISEMENT

Especially when you and your partner first fall in love, a very strong sign that he or she is madly in love is that he or she is willing to alter their priorities and make changes to better align with you.